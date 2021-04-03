Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Portland

Current Records: Milwaukee 30-17; Portland 29-18

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are 2-9 against the Milwaukee Bucks since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Allowing an average of 115.17 points per game, the Trail Blazers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

Portland's matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Portland turned on the heat in the second half with 73 points. Portland made easy work of Detroit and carried off a 124-101 win. It was another big night for Portland's point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 33 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, taking their contest 112-97. The Bucks' point guard Jrue Holiday did his thing and had 28 points and six assists along with eight boards.

The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Portland to 29-18 and Milwaukee to 30-17. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Portland and Milwaukee clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 11 games against Portland.

Feb 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 134 vs. Portland 106

Jan 11, 2020 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Portland 101

Nov 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Portland 129

Nov 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 143 vs. Portland 100

Nov 06, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Milwaukee 103

Nov 30, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Portland 91

Oct 21, 2017 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Portland 110

Mar 21, 2017 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Portland 90

Dec 07, 2016 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Portland 107

Feb 02, 2016 - Portland 107 vs. Milwaukee 95

Dec 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 90 vs. Portland 88

Injury Report for Portland

Nassir Little: Out (Thumb)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Milwaukee