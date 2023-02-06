Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Portland
Current Records: Milwaukee 36-17; Portland 26-27
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Bragging rights belong to Milwaukee for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
It was all tied up 62-62 at the half for the Bucks and the Miami Heat this past Saturday, but Milwaukee stepped up in the second half for a 123-115 victory. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fire, dropping a triple-double on 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. The game made it Antetokounmpo's sixth in a row with at least 33 points.
Meanwhile, Portland came up short against the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday, falling 129-121. A silver lining for Portland was the play of point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 40 points, five dimes and five boards.
Milwaukee's win lifted them to 36-17 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 26-27. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Bucks and the Trail Blazers will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Portland.
- Nov 21, 2022 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Portland 111
- Feb 14, 2022 - Portland 122 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Feb 05, 2022 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Portland 108
- Apr 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Portland 109
- Feb 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 134 vs. Portland 106
- Jan 11, 2020 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Portland 101
- Nov 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Portland 129
- Nov 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 143 vs. Portland 100
- Nov 06, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Nov 30, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Portland 91
- Oct 21, 2017 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Portland 110
- Mar 21, 2017 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Portland 90
- Dec 07, 2016 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Portland 107
- Feb 02, 2016 - Portland 107 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Dec 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 90 vs. Portland 88