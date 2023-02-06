Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Portland

Current Records: Milwaukee 36-17; Portland 26-27

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Bragging rights belong to Milwaukee for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.

It was all tied up 62-62 at the half for the Bucks and the Miami Heat this past Saturday, but Milwaukee stepped up in the second half for a 123-115 victory. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fire, dropping a triple-double on 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. The game made it Antetokounmpo's sixth in a row with at least 33 points.

Meanwhile, Portland came up short against the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday, falling 129-121. A silver lining for Portland was the play of point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 40 points, five dimes and five boards.

Milwaukee's win lifted them to 36-17 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 26-27. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Bucks and the Trail Blazers will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Portland.