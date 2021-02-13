Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Portland
Current Records: Cleveland 10-16; Portland 14-10
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers will be strutting in after a win while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Cleveland took a serious blow against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, falling 133-95. The Cavaliers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-43. Shooting guard Isaac Okoro had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Portland sidestepped the Philadelphia 76ers for a 118-114 victory. It was another big night for Portland's point guard Damian Lillard, who had 30 points and seven assists.
Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past eight games, so buyers beware.
Cleveland's loss took them down to 10-16 while Portland's win pulled them up to 14-10. Allowing an average of 115.29 points per game, the Trail Blazers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports-Northwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won five out of their last nine games against Cleveland.
- Nov 23, 2019 - Cleveland 110 vs. Portland 104
- Feb 25, 2019 - Portland 123 vs. Cleveland 110
- Jan 16, 2019 - Portland 129 vs. Cleveland 112
- Mar 15, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Cleveland 105
- Jan 02, 2018 - Cleveland 127 vs. Portland 110
- Jan 11, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Cleveland 86
- Nov 23, 2016 - Cleveland 137 vs. Portland 125
- Dec 26, 2015 - Portland 105 vs. Cleveland 76
- Dec 08, 2015 - Cleveland 105 vs. Portland 100
Injury Report for Portland
- CJ Elleby: Game-Time Decision (Illness)
- CJ McCollum: Out (Foot)
- Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)
- Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Cleveland
- Matthew Dellavedova: Out (Concussion)
- Kevin Love: Out (Calf)
- Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Finger)