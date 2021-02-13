Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Portland

Current Records: Cleveland 10-16; Portland 14-10

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers will be strutting in after a win while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cleveland took a serious blow against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, falling 133-95. The Cavaliers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-43. Shooting guard Isaac Okoro had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday Portland sidestepped the Philadelphia 76ers for a 118-114 victory. It was another big night for Portland's point guard Damian Lillard, who had 30 points and seven assists.

Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past eight games, so buyers beware.

Cleveland's loss took them down to 10-16 while Portland's win pulled them up to 14-10. Allowing an average of 115.29 points per game, the Trail Blazers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fox Sports-Northwest

Fox Sports-Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won five out of their last nine games against Cleveland.

Nov 23, 2019 - Cleveland 110 vs. Portland 104

Feb 25, 2019 - Portland 123 vs. Cleveland 110

Jan 16, 2019 - Portland 129 vs. Cleveland 112

Mar 15, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Cleveland 105

Jan 02, 2018 - Cleveland 127 vs. Portland 110

Jan 11, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Cleveland 86

Nov 23, 2016 - Cleveland 137 vs. Portland 125

Dec 26, 2015 - Portland 105 vs. Cleveland 76

Dec 08, 2015 - Cleveland 105 vs. Portland 100

Injury Report for Portland

CJ Elleby: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

CJ McCollum: Out (Foot)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Cleveland