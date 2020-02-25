How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Celtics: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boston @ Portland

Current Records: Boston 39-17; Portland 26-32

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.29 points per game. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Rip City will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Trail Blazers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, sneaking past 107-104. Rip City's shooting guard CJ McCollum was on fire, shooting 6-for-11 from downtown and almost finishing with a triple-double on 41 points, 12 dimes, and nine boards.

Speaking of close games: Boston was just a three-ball shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 114-112 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Boston's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Jayson Tatum, who had 41 points along with five rebounds.

Rip City didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Celtics when the two teams previously met in February of last year, but they still walked away with a 97-92 victory. Will Rip City repeat their success, or does Boston have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland and Boston both have four wins in their last eight games.