How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Celtics: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Boston @ Portland
Current Records: Boston 39-17; Portland 26-32
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.29 points per game. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Rip City will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Trail Blazers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, sneaking past 107-104. Rip City's shooting guard CJ McCollum was on fire, shooting 6-for-11 from downtown and almost finishing with a triple-double on 41 points, 12 dimes, and nine boards.
Speaking of close games: Boston was just a three-ball shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 114-112 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Boston's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Jayson Tatum, who had 41 points along with five rebounds.
Rip City didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Celtics when the two teams previously met in February of last year, but they still walked away with a 97-92 victory. Will Rip City repeat their success, or does Boston have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports Boston
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Portland and Boston both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 27, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Boston 92
- Nov 11, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Boston 94
- Mar 23, 2018 - Boston 105 vs. Portland 100
- Feb 04, 2018 - Boston 97 vs. Portland 96
- Feb 09, 2017 - Boston 120 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 21, 2017 - Portland 127 vs. Boston 123
- Mar 31, 2016 - Portland 116 vs. Boston 109
- Mar 02, 2016 - Boston 116 vs. Portland 93
