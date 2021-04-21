Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Portland

Current Records: Los Angeles 40-19; Portland 32-24

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since March 12 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Trail Blazers nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Rip City came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, falling 109-101. Portland was down 93-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward Carmelo Anthony (24 points) and shooting guard CJ McCollum (22 points) were the top scorers for Portland.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, taking their contest 124-105. It was another big night for Los Angeles' shooting guard Paul George, who had 23 points and five assists along with seven boards.

Portland is now 32-24 while the Clippers sit at 40-19. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rip City has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Los Angeles' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the fourth highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.50%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Portland.

Apr 06, 2021 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Portland 116

Dec 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Portland 105

Aug 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Portland 117

Dec 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Portland 97

Nov 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Portland 101

Mar 12, 2019 - Portland 125 vs. Los Angeles 104

Dec 17, 2018 - Portland 131 vs. Los Angeles 127

Nov 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Portland 100

Nov 08, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. Los Angeles 105

Mar 30, 2018 - Portland 105 vs. Los Angeles 96

Mar 18, 2018 - Portland 122 vs. Los Angeles 109

Jan 30, 2018 - Portland 104 vs. Los Angeles 96

Oct 26, 2017 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Portland 103

Dec 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Portland 120

Nov 09, 2016 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Portland 80

Oct 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Portland 106

Apr 29, 2016 - Portland 106 vs. Los Angeles 103

Apr 27, 2016 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 98

Apr 25, 2016 - Portland 98 vs. Los Angeles 84

Apr 23, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Los Angeles 88

Apr 20, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Portland 81

Apr 17, 2016 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Portland 95

Mar 24, 2016 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Portland 94

Jan 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Portland 98

Nov 30, 2015 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Portland 87

Nov 20, 2015 - Portland 102 vs. Los Angeles 91

Injury Report for Portland

Damian Lillard: Out (Hamstring)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Coach's Decision)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Los Angeles