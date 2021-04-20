Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Portland

Current Records: Los Angeles 40-19; Portland 32-24

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since March 12 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Trail Blazers nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Portland came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, falling 109-101. Portland was down 93-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for Portland were power forward Carmelo Anthony (24 points) and shooting guard CJ McCollum (22 points).

Meanwhile, Los Angeles had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, taking their matchup 124-105. It was another big night for Los Angeles' shooting guard Paul George, who had 23 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are now 32-24 while the Clippers sit at 40-19. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Portland has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Los Angeles' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Portland.