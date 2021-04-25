Who's Playing
Memphis @ Portland
Current Records: Memphis 30-28; Portland 32-27
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Portland is out to make up for these teams' game this past Friday. The Grizzlies came out on top in a nail-biter against the Trail Blazers, sneaking past 130-128. Memphis' point guard Ja Morant did his thing and posted a double-double on 33 points and 13 assists along with five rebounds.
Memphis is now 30-28 while Portland sits at 32-27. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis enters the matchup with 9.43 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But the Trail Blazers come into the contest boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.2. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 4-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Portland have won ten out of their last 19 games against Memphis.
- Apr 23, 2021 - Memphis 130 vs. Portland 128
- Aug 15, 2020 - Portland 126 vs. Memphis 122
- Jul 31, 2020 - Portland 140 vs. Memphis 135
- Feb 12, 2020 - Memphis 111 vs. Portland 104
- Apr 03, 2019 - Portland 116 vs. Memphis 89
- Mar 05, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 111
- Dec 19, 2018 - Portland 99 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 12, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Portland 83
- Apr 01, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Memphis 98
- Mar 28, 2018 - Memphis 108 vs. Portland 103
- Nov 20, 2017 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 92
- Nov 07, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Portland 97
- Jan 27, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 109
- Dec 08, 2016 - Memphis 88 vs. Portland 86
- Nov 06, 2016 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 08, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 106
- Jan 04, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Portland 78
- Nov 13, 2015 - Memphis 101 vs. Portland 100
- Nov 05, 2015 - Portland 115 vs. Memphis 96