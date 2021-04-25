Who's Playing

Memphis @ Portland

Current Records: Memphis 30-28; Portland 32-27

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Portland is out to make up for these teams' game this past Friday. The Grizzlies came out on top in a nail-biter against the Trail Blazers, sneaking past 130-128. Memphis' point guard Ja Morant did his thing and posted a double-double on 33 points and 13 assists along with five rebounds.

Memphis is now 30-28 while Portland sits at 32-27. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis enters the matchup with 9.43 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But the Trail Blazers come into the contest boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.2. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won ten out of their last 19 games against Memphis.