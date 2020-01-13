How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Hornets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Portland

Current Records: Charlotte 15-27; Portland 16-24

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are 6-2 against the Charlotte Hornets since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Portland has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Charlotte at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Trail Blazers were boosted by G Damian Lillard, who had 26 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, falling 100-92. PG Terry Rozier had a rough night: he finished with only five points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Portland at 16-24 and Charlotte at 15-27. The Trail Blazers are 10-13 after losses this season, the Hornets 7-19.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.17

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 8-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won six out of their last eight games against Charlotte.