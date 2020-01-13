How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Hornets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Portland
Current Records: Charlotte 15-27; Portland 16-24
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers are 6-2 against the Charlotte Hornets since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Portland has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Charlotte at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Trail Blazers were boosted by G Damian Lillard, who had 26 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, falling 100-92. PG Terry Rozier had a rough night: he finished with only five points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Portland at 16-24 and Charlotte at 15-27. The Trail Blazers are 10-13 after losses this season, the Hornets 7-19.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.17
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a big 8-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won six out of their last eight games against Charlotte.
- Mar 03, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Charlotte 108
- Jan 11, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Charlotte 96
- Feb 08, 2018 - Portland 109 vs. Charlotte 103
- Dec 16, 2017 - Portland 93 vs. Charlotte 91
- Jan 31, 2017 - Portland 115 vs. Charlotte 98
- Jan 18, 2017 - Charlotte 107 vs. Portland 85
- Jan 29, 2016 - Portland 109 vs. Charlotte 91
- Nov 15, 2015 - Charlotte 106 vs. Portland 94
