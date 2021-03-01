Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Portland

Current Records: Charlotte 16-17; Portland 18-14

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. Bragging rights belong to Rip City for now since they're up 7-2 across their past nine matchups.

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, falling 102-93. Despite the loss, Portland got a solid performance out of point guard Damian Lillard, who had 35 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Charlotte escaped with a win on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single free throw, 127-126. Power forward P.J. Washington had a stellar game for the Hornets as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 42 points and nine boards.

Charlotte's victory lifted them to 16-17 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 18-14. Allowing an average of 115.19 points per game, the Trail Blazers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Portland have won seven out of their last nine games against Charlotte.