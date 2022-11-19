Who's Playing

Utah @ Portland

Current Records: Utah 11-6; Portland 10-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Utah Jazz will be on the road. Utah and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Jazz will be strutting in after a win while Portland will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Phoenix Suns typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Utah proved too difficult a challenge. Utah escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 134-133. Their small forward Lauri Markkanen was on fire, picking up 38 points along with six boards.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Rip City as they fell 109-107 to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Portland had been the slight favorite coming in. Power forward Jerami Grant wasn't much of a difference maker for the Trail Blazers; Grant finished with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Portland's defeat took them down to 10-5 while Utah's victory pulled them up to 11-6. If the Jazz want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Rip City's point guard Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 dimes, and shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who had 24 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 26 games against Portland.