How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Portland
Current Records: Sacramento 27-35; Portland 28-36
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are 4-13 against the Portland Trail Blazers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Sacramento will head out on the road to face off against Portland at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Kings now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Sacramento received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 125-108 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The losing side was boosted by point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 23 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Rip City came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, falling 127-117. Small forward Carmelo Anthony wasn't much of a difference maker for Portland and finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.
- Dec 04, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Sacramento 116
- Nov 12, 2019 - Sacramento 107 vs. Portland 99
- Oct 25, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 112
- Apr 10, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Sacramento 131
- Jan 14, 2019 - Sacramento 115 vs. Portland 107
- Jan 01, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Sacramento 108
- Feb 27, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. Sacramento 99
- Feb 09, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 18, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 90
- Nov 17, 2017 - Sacramento 86 vs. Portland 82
- Dec 28, 2016 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 89
- Dec 20, 2016 - Sacramento 126 vs. Portland 121
- Nov 11, 2016 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 120
- Apr 05, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Sacramento 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Sacramento 93
- Jan 26, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Sacramento 97
- Dec 27, 2015 - Portland 98 vs. Sacramento 94
