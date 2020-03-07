How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Portland

Current Records: Sacramento 27-35; Portland 28-36

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are 4-13 against the Portland Trail Blazers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Sacramento will head out on the road to face off against Portland at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Kings now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Sacramento received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 125-108 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The losing side was boosted by point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 23 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Rip City came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, falling 127-117. Small forward Carmelo Anthony wasn't much of a difference maker for Portland and finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Portland have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.