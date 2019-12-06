How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Portland 9-13; Los Angeles 19-3
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers are 12-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Portland's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Portland and Los Angeles will really light up the scoreboard.
The Trail Blazers didn't have too much trouble with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday as they won 127-116. SG CJ McCollum and C Hassan Whiteside were among the main playmakers for Portland as the former shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points and four blocks and the latter dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 boards in addition to seven dimes. That's six consecutive double-doubles for Whiteside.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Los Angeles' strategy against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Everything went Los Angeles' way against Utah as they made off with a 121-96 victory. PF Anthony Davis was the offensive standout of the contest for the Lakers, as he had 26 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.
The Trail Blazers aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Trail Blazers to 9-13 and the Lakers to 19-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Portland and the Lakers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $88.00
Odds
The Lakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.
- Apr 09, 2019 - Portland 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Portland 117
- Nov 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Portland 110
- Oct 18, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Mar 05, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 23, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 02, 2017 - Portland 113 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Mar 26, 2017 - Portland 97 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Jan 25, 2017 - Portland 105 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 10, 2017 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Jan 05, 2017 - Portland 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 23, 2016 - Portland 121 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Nov 28, 2015 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Nov 22, 2015 - Portland 107 vs. Los Angeles 93
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Depth of 2019 class continues to impress
This draft class may not be filled will star power, but it's deep in rotation players and that's...
-
Lakers vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Lakers vs. Blazers game 10,000 times.
-
Celtics vs. Nuggets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Celtics vs. Nuggets game 10,000 times.
-
Dec. 6 NBA DFS top picks, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Thunder vs. T-Wolves odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Thunder vs. Timberwolves game 10,000...
-
Young is tired of Doncic comparisons
The picks that became Young and Doncic were swapped for each other on draft night in 2018
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans