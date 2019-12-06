How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Portland (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Portland 9-13; Los Angeles 19-3

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are 12-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Portland's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Portland and Los Angeles will really light up the scoreboard.

The Trail Blazers didn't have too much trouble with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday as they won 127-116. SG CJ McCollum and C Hassan Whiteside were among the main playmakers for Portland as the former shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 33 points and four blocks and the latter dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 boards in addition to seven dimes. That's six consecutive double-doubles for Whiteside.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Los Angeles' strategy against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Everything went Los Angeles' way against Utah as they made off with a 121-96 victory. PF Anthony Davis was the offensive standout of the contest for the Lakers, as he had 26 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

The Trail Blazers aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Trail Blazers to 9-13 and the Lakers to 19-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Portland and the Lakers clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.00

Odds

The Lakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 224

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.