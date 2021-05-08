Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Portland

Current Records: Los Angeles 37-29; Portland 37-29

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET May 7 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Los Angeles suffered a grim 118-94 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Los Angeles was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-42. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Kyle Kuzma, who had 25 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Portland on Wednesday. They put a hurting on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road to the tune of 141-105. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Trail Blazers had established a 102-80 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and nine assists.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 5-10 ATS when expected to lose.

Los Angeles and Portland now sit at an identical 37-29. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles enters the game with only 106.6 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Trail Blazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Portland

Norman Powell: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Los Angeles