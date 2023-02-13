Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Portland

Current Records: Los Angeles 26-31; Portland 27-29

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while the Trail Blazers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Rip City came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday, falling 138-129. The losing side was boosted by point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 38 points and nine dimes.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Los Angeles proved too difficult a challenge. The Lakers secured a 109-103 W over Golden State. Los Angeles' point guard Dennis Schroder was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 26 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Portland, who are 27-27-2 against the spread.

Portland's defeat took them down to 27-29 while Los Angeles' victory pulled them up to 26-31. Allowing an average of 118.30 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.23

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 19 out of their last 32 games against Los Angeles.