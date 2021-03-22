Who's Playing

Dallas @ Portland

Current Records: Dallas 21-19; Portland 25-16

What to Know

This Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.12 points per matchup. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Dallas is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Friday. Rip City secured a 125-119 W over the Mavericks. The Trail Blazers can attribute much of their success to point guard Damian Lillard, who had 31 points and six assists, and shooting guard CJ McCollum, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points. Dame's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Portland's victory lifted them to 25-16 while Dallas' defeat dropped them down to 21-19. We'll see if Rip City can repeat their recent success or if Dallas bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.

Injury Report for Portland

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Dallas