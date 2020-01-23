How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Portland
Current Records: Dallas 27-16; Portland 19-26
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (8-8), but not for long. Dallas will head out on the road to face off against Portland at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Mavericks strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.44 points per game.
It was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 110-107 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. PF Kristaps Porzingis had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Portland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 129-124 win over the Golden State Warriors. PG Damian Lillard took over for Portland, finishing with 61 points (a whopping 47% of their total) and seven dimes in addition to ten boards. Lillard's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 34 points. Lillard's points were the most he has had all season.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 13-5-1 ATS in away games but only 22-19-2 all in all.
Portland's victory lifted them to 19-26 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 27-16. We'll see if the Trail Blazers can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.68
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland and Dallas both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 17, 2020 - Dallas 120 vs. Portland 112
- Oct 27, 2019 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Mar 20, 2019 - Portland 126 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 10, 2019 - Dallas 102 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 23, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Dec 04, 2018 - Dallas 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 03, 2018 - Dallas 115 vs. Portland 109
- Jan 26, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. Dallas 93
- Jan 20, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Dallas 108
- Feb 07, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Dallas 113
- Feb 03, 2017 - Dallas 108 vs. Portland 104
- Dec 21, 2016 - Dallas 96 vs. Portland 95
- Nov 04, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 23, 2016 - Portland 109 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 20, 2016 - Dallas 132 vs. Portland 120
- Dec 01, 2015 - Dallas 115 vs. Portland 112
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Zion somehow exceeds hype in NBA debut
Williamson scored 17 of his 22 points during an electrifying fourth-quarter performance
-
Howard wants Kobe's help in dunk contest
Howard won the event in 2008
-
Lonzo Ball becoming the player he can be
One league exec sees Ball getting even better in the near future with the Pelicans
-
NBA DFS advice, top Jan. 23 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Mavericks vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Thursday's Mavericks vs. Blazers matchup 10,000...
-
James not ruling out playing with Bronny
James didn't completely shoot the idea down
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night