How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Portland

Current Records: Dallas 27-16; Portland 19-26

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (8-8), but not for long. Dallas will head out on the road to face off against Portland at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Mavericks strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.44 points per game.

It was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 110-107 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. PF Kristaps Porzingis had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Portland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 129-124 win over the Golden State Warriors. PG Damian Lillard took over for Portland, finishing with 61 points (a whopping 47% of their total) and seven dimes in addition to ten boards. Lillard's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 34 points. Lillard's points were the most he has had all season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 13-5-1 ATS in away games but only 22-19-2 all in all.

Portland's victory lifted them to 19-26 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 27-16. We'll see if the Trail Blazers can repeat their recent success or if the Mavericks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.68

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Portland and Dallas both have eight wins in their last 16 games.