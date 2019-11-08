How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Nets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Portland (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)

Current Records: Portland 3-5; Brooklyn 3-4

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.29 points per matchup. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Brooklyn has some work to do to even out the 1-7 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 44 turnovers, the Nets took down the New Orleans Pelicans 135-125 on Monday. PG Kyrie Irving had a stellar game for the Nets as he had 39 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 107-101 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 3-4 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Trail Blazers are third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 25.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Trail Blazers, the Nets come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.4. Maybe that strength will give Brooklyn the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Nets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 235

Series History

Portland have won seven out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.