Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Portland

Current Records: Brooklyn 6-9; Portland 10-4

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will stay at home another game and welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland has a defense that allows only 91.93 points per game, so the Nets' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Trail Blazers were able to grind out a solid victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, winning 117-110. Portland's power forward Jerami Grant did his thing and shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and eight boards.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was pulverized by the Sacramento Kings 153-121 on Tuesday. Brooklyn was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-54. Power forward Kevin Durant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and six assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers won their first match against the Nets 114-108 last season, but Brooklyn managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.42

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.