Who's Playing
Denver @ Portland
Current Records: Denver 47-24; Portland 41-30
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. Denver will be strutting in after a win while the Trail Blazers will be stumbling in from a loss.
Rip City was just a bucket short of a victory this past Thursday and fell 118-117 to the Phoenix Suns. Point guard Damian Lillard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 41 points and five assists in addition to five boards. The matchup made it Dame's seventh in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Denver had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons this past Friday, taking their game 104-91. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a triple-double on 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 11 rebounds.
Denver is now 47-24 while Portland sits at 41-30. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical contest.
The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, Rip City and the Nuggets were neck-and-neck, but Rip City came up empty-handed after a 106-105 defeat. Can Rip City avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Denver have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Portland.
