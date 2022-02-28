Who's Playing

Denver @ Portland

Current Records: Denver 35-25; Portland 25-35

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers head home again on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 8.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. Denver will be strutting in after a win while the Trail Blazers will be stumbling in from a loss.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 132-95, which was the final score in Portland's tilt against the Golden State Warriors this past Thursday. Rip City was down 100-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons (24 points) was the top scorer for Portland.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at the half for the Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday, but Denver stepped up in the second half for a 115-110 victory. The top scorers for Denver were power forward Aaron Gordon (23 points) and point guard Monte Morris (21 points).

Portland is now 25-35 while Denver sits at 35-25. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rip City has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Nuggets' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.40%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Denver have won 22 out of their last 39 games against Portland.

Injury Report for Portland

Eric Bledsoe: Out (Achilles)

Justise Winslow: Out (Achilles)

Damian Lillard: Out (Abdomen)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Foot)

Marcos Louzada Silva: Out (Knee)

Nassir Little: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Joe Ingles: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Denver