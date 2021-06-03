Who's Playing

Denver @ Portland

Regular Season Records: Denver 3-2; Portland 2-3

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in a playoff game at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Averaging 119.80 points per contest, the Denver squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Portland's defense is prepared for a test.

The Nuggets are hoping for another win. They won 147-140 over Portland in overtime. Center Nikola Jokic was the offensive standout of the matchup for Denver, almost dropping a triple-double on 38 points, 11 boards, and nine dimes.

Denver's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 2-3. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.50

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 19 out of their last 35 games against Portland.