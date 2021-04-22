Who's Playing

Denver @ Portland

Current Records: Denver 37-20; Portland 32-25

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET April 21 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Denver knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Portland likes a good challenge.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Nuggets ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 139-137 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, almost dropping a triple-double on 47 points, 15 rebounds, and eight dimes. That makes it six consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Rip City was just a bucket short of a win on Tuesday and fell 113-112 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Portland's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard CJ McCollum, who had 28 points and five assists along with five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest on Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Denver, who are 28-29 against the spread.

Denver is now 37-20 while Portland sits at 32-25. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver comes into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.90%. Less enviably, the Trail Blazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Portland.

Injury Report for Portland

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out (Hip)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Denver