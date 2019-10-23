How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Portland (home) vs. Denver (away)

Last Season Records: Portland 53-29; Denver 54-28

What to Know

Denver and Portland are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Denver is coming off of a 54-28 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Portland 100-96 in game seven. Likewise, after a 53-29 record in the regular season, Portland made it as far as the Western Conference Championships last year but lost to Golden State in a four-game sweep.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nuggets.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Portland have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Denver.