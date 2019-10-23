How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland (home) vs. Denver (away)
Last Season Records: Portland 53-29; Denver 54-28
What to Know
Denver and Portland are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Denver is coming off of a 54-28 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Portland 100-96 in game seven. Likewise, after a 53-29 record in the regular season, Portland made it as far as the Western Conference Championships last year but lost to Golden State in a four-game sweep.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nuggets.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Portland have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Denver.
- May 12, 2019 - Portland 100 vs. Denver 96
- May 09, 2019 - Portland 119 vs. Denver 108
- May 07, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Portland 98
- May 05, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 112
- May 03, 2019 - Portland 140 vs. Denver 137
- May 01, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Denver 90
- Apr 29, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 07, 2019 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 108
- Apr 05, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Portland 110
- Jan 13, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 113
- Nov 30, 2018 - Denver 113 vs. Portland 112
- Apr 09, 2018 - Denver 88 vs. Portland 82
- Jan 22, 2018 - Denver 104 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 22, 2017 - Denver 102 vs. Portland 85
- Nov 13, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. Denver 82
- Mar 28, 2017 - Portland 122 vs. Denver 113
- Dec 15, 2016 - Denver 132 vs. Portland 120
- Nov 13, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 105
- Oct 29, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 13, 2016 - Portland 107 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 03, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 106
- Dec 30, 2015 - Portland 110 vs. Denver 103
- Nov 09, 2015 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 104
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA opening night winners and losers
Leonard owns L.A. for at least one night, while LeBron fell short of his high standard in the...
-
Lakers clearly a tier below the Clippers
The Clips win the Battle of L.A. opener, and remember, they still have Paul George on the way
-
VanVleet, Siakam ready for more
The two Raptors expected to take advantage of Kawhi Leonard's absence finished with 34 points...
-
Lonzo Ball drops sick inside-out pass
You don't see many dimes like this one
-
Kawhi, PG star in odd 'Terminator' promo
It's a beautiful disaster
-
Raptors' Nurse makes first challenge
Nurse's challenge failed, as Norman Powell's offensive foul was upheld
-
Clippers take down Lakers in opener
The NBA season got underway with an exciting matchup in Los Angeles
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans