Who's Playing

Indiana @ Portland

Current Records: Indiana 12-10; Portland 12-11

What to Know

This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.45 points per game. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Indiana found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 139-119 punch to the gut against the Utah Jazz this past Friday. Indiana was down 101-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Indiana was center Myles Turner (18 points).

Meanwhile, Rip City didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Utah this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 victory. Rip City's shooting guard Anfernee Simons did his thing and shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 45 points.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Indiana was fully in charge when the two teams previously met in March, breezing past the Trail Blazers 129-98 at home. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won ten out of their last 14 games against Indiana.