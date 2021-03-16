Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Portland
Current Records: New Orleans 17-22; Portland 22-16
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the game is anything like Portland's 126-124 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was close but no cigar for the Trail Blazers as they fell 114-112 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. A silver lining for Portland was the play of point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and seven boards.
Meanwhile, everything went New Orleans' way against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday as they made off with a 135-115 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 110-83 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Zion Williamson, who had 27 points and five assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Trail Blazers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 17-22 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 22-16. Allowing an average of 115.49 points per game, the Pelicans haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Portland.
- Feb 17, 2021 - Portland 126 vs. New Orleans 124
- Feb 21, 2020 - New Orleans 128 vs. Portland 115
- Feb 11, 2020 - New Orleans 138 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 23, 2019 - New Orleans 102 vs. Portland 94
- Nov 19, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 104
- Mar 15, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 18, 2019 - Portland 128 vs. New Orleans 112
- Nov 01, 2018 - Portland 132 vs. New Orleans 119
- Apr 21, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Portland 123
- Apr 19, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 17, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 14, 2018 - New Orleans 97 vs. Portland 95
- Mar 27, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 12, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 113
- Dec 02, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Portland 116
- Oct 24, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. New Orleans 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - New Orleans 103 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 14, 2017 - New Orleans 100 vs. Portland 77
- Nov 25, 2016 - Portland 119 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 18, 2016 - New Orleans 113 vs. Portland 101
- Mar 18, 2016 - Portland 117 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 23, 2015 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 89
- Dec 14, 2015 - Portland 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Oct 28, 2015 - Portland 112 vs. New Orleans 94