Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Portland

Current Records: New Orleans 17-22; Portland 22-16

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the game is anything like Portland's 126-124 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was close but no cigar for the Trail Blazers as they fell 114-112 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. A silver lining for Portland was the play of point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, everything went New Orleans' way against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday as they made off with a 135-115 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 110-83 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Zion Williamson, who had 27 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Trail Blazers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 17-22 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 22-16. Allowing an average of 115.49 points per game, the Pelicans haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Portland.