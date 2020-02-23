How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Portland

Current Records: Detroit 19-39; Portland 25-32

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are 2-6 against the Detroit Pistons since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Trail Blazers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Detroit at 9 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Rip City and five for Detroit.

The game between Portland and the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday was not particularly close, with Portland falling 128-115. Portland was down 102-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard CJ McCollum, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten dimes along with six rebounds, and center Hassan Whiteside, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six blocks. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Whiteside.

Meanwhile, Detroit was expected to have a tough go of it this past Thursday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 126-106 walloping at the Milwaukee Bucks' hands. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 70-41. Shooting guard Bruce Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten boards in addition to seven assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Brown has had at least ten rebounds.

Rip City is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Rip City is now 25-32 while Detroit sits at 19-39. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Trail Blazers are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115.5 on average. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 225

Series History

Detroit have won six out of their last nine games against Portland.