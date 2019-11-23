How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Portland (home) vs. Toronto (away)

Current Records: Portland 4-7; Toronto 7-3

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Portland had to settle for a 107-99 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. SG Anfernee Simons had a rough night: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, the Los Angeles Clippers took down Toronto 98-88 on Monday.

This next game is expected to be close, with Portland going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-5-1 against the spread.

When the two teams last met in March, the Trail Blazers and Toronto were neck-and-neck, but the Trail Blazers came up empty-handed with an 119-117 defeat. Maybe Portland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.87

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Raptors.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 221

Series History

Toronto have won seven out of their last eight games against Portland.