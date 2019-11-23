How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland (home) vs. Toronto (away)
Current Records: Portland 4-7; Toronto 7-3
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but Portland had to settle for a 107-99 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. SG Anfernee Simons had a rough night: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, the Los Angeles Clippers took down Toronto 98-88 on Monday.
This next game is expected to be close, with Portland going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-5-1 against the spread.
When the two teams last met in March, the Trail Blazers and Toronto were neck-and-neck, but the Trail Blazers came up empty-handed with an 119-117 defeat. Maybe Portland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports Northwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.87
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Raptors.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 221
Series History
Toronto have won seven out of their last eight games against Portland.
- Mar 01, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 14, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Toronto 122
- Feb 02, 2018 - Toronto 130 vs. Portland 105
- Oct 30, 2017 - Toronto 99 vs. Portland 85
- Feb 26, 2017 - Toronto 112 vs. Portland 106
- Dec 26, 2016 - Toronto 95 vs. Portland 91
- Mar 04, 2016 - Toronto 117 vs. Portland 115
- Feb 04, 2016 - Toronto 110 vs. Portland 103
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Clippers' depth beats Harden's Rockets
Harden played a nearly perfect offensive game, but in the end a trio of Clippers closers stole...
-
Celtics' Walker leaves game on stretcher
This was a scary injury for Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics
-
Kyrie Irving will miss return to Boston
Boston Celtics fans won't have their chance to boo their former point guard quite yet
-
Rockets vs. Clippers odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rockets vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Griffin provides update on Williamson
Williamson could be back out on the court for the Pelicans as soon as next month
-
Melo's return a feel-good story, for now
After a year away from the league, Anthony signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Trail Blazers...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans