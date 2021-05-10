Who's Playing
Houston @ Portland
Current Records: Houston 16-52; Portland 39-29
What to Know
The Houston Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.16 points per game before their contest Monday. They are on the road again Monday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET May 10 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a victory while the Rockets will be stumbling in from a loss.
Houston came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Saturday, falling 124-116. Despite the defeat, Houston had strong showings from shooting guard Khyri Thomas, who had 27 points along with five steals and five boards, and small forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Portland this past Saturday. They blew past the San Antonio Spurs 124-102. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and had 30 points and eight assists. The matchup made it Dame's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.
The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Houston came out on top in a nail-biter against the Trail Blazers in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 104-101. The rematch might be a little tougher for Houston since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ATTSN Southwest 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a big 14-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Trail Blazers, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Houston have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Portland.
- Jan 28, 2021 - Houston 104 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 26, 2020 - Portland 128 vs. Houston 126
- Aug 04, 2020 - Portland 110 vs. Houston 102
- Jan 29, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. Houston 112
- Jan 15, 2020 - Portland 117 vs. Houston 107
- Nov 18, 2019 - Houston 132 vs. Portland 108
- Jan 05, 2019 - Portland 110 vs. Houston 101
- Dec 11, 2018 - Houston 111 vs. Portland 103
- Oct 30, 2018 - Portland 104 vs. Houston 85
- Apr 05, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Portland 94
- Mar 20, 2018 - Houston 115 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 10, 2018 - Houston 121 vs. Portland 112
- Dec 09, 2017 - Houston 124 vs. Portland 117
- Mar 30, 2017 - Portland 117 vs. Houston 107
- Nov 27, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Portland 114
- Nov 17, 2016 - Houston 126 vs. Portland 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Houston 119 vs. Portland 105
- Feb 10, 2016 - Portland 116 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 06, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Houston 79
- Nov 18, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. Portland 103