Who's Playing

Houston @ Portland

Current Records: Houston 16-52; Portland 39-29

What to Know

The Houston Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.16 points per game before their contest Monday. They are on the road again Monday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET May 10 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a victory while the Rockets will be stumbling in from a loss.

Houston came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Saturday, falling 124-116. Despite the defeat, Houston had strong showings from shooting guard Khyri Thomas, who had 27 points along with five steals and five boards, and small forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Portland this past Saturday. They blew past the San Antonio Spurs 124-102. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and had 30 points and eight assists. The matchup made it Dame's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Houston came out on top in a nail-biter against the Trail Blazers in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 104-101. The rematch might be a little tougher for Houston since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ATTSN Southwest 2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 14-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trail Blazers, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Houston have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Portland.