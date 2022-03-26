Through 1 Quarter

The Houston Rockets were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are way out in front after one quarter with a 37-22 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers. Point guard Kevin Porter has led the way so far for Houston, as he has ten points and two assists.

The Rockets and Portland both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for it today. Houston is out front, but they can't get complacent.

Who's Playing

Houston @ Portland

Current Records: Houston 18-55; Portland 27-45

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers since Jan. 28 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. The Rockets will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET. They won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

Houston received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 110-91 to the Dallas Mavericks. Shooting guard Jalen Green had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 133-96, which was the final score in Portland's tilt against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Rip City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 81-53. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from center Drew Eubanks, who had 20 points in addition to nine boards, and shooting guard Ben McLemore, who had 23 points.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Allowing an average of 118.05 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.45

Odds

The Rockets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Houston.

Jan 28, 2022 - Portland 125 vs. Houston 110

Nov 12, 2021 - Portland 104 vs. Houston 92

May 10, 2021 - Portland 140 vs. Houston 129

Jan 28, 2021 - Houston 104 vs. Portland 101

Dec 26, 2020 - Portland 128 vs. Houston 126

Aug 04, 2020 - Portland 110 vs. Houston 102

Jan 29, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. Houston 112

Jan 15, 2020 - Portland 117 vs. Houston 107

Nov 18, 2019 - Houston 132 vs. Portland 108

Jan 05, 2019 - Portland 110 vs. Houston 101

Dec 11, 2018 - Houston 111 vs. Portland 103

Oct 30, 2018 - Portland 104 vs. Houston 85

Apr 05, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Portland 94

Mar 20, 2018 - Houston 115 vs. Portland 111

Jan 10, 2018 - Houston 121 vs. Portland 112

Dec 09, 2017 - Houston 124 vs. Portland 117

Mar 30, 2017 - Portland 117 vs. Houston 107

Nov 27, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Portland 114

Nov 17, 2016 - Houston 126 vs. Portland 109

Feb 25, 2016 - Houston 119 vs. Portland 105

Feb 10, 2016 - Portland 116 vs. Houston 103

Feb 06, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Houston 79

Nov 18, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. Portland 103

Injury Report for Portland

Eric Bledsoe: Out (Achilles)

Josh Hart: Out (Knee)

Justise Winslow: Out (Calf)

Anfernee Simons: Out (Quadriceps)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Foot)

Marcos Louzada Silva: Out (Knee)

Damian Lillard: Out for the Season (Abdomen)

Nassir Little: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Joe Ingles: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Houston