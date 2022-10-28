Who's Playing

Houston @ Portland

Current Records: Houston 1-4; Portland 4-1

What to Know

This Friday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.6 points per contest. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Rockets came up short against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, falling 109-101. Point guard Kevin Porter (24 points) was the top scorer for Houston.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have to be hurting after a devastating 119-98 defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Houston had enough points to win and then some against Portland when the two teams previously met in March, taking their game 115-98. Will Houston repeat their success, or do the Trail Blazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.86

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Houston have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Portland.