Who's Playing

Houston @ Portland

Current Records: Houston 13-46; Portland 28-31

What to Know

This Sunday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.12 points per game. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Rockets ended up a good deal behind the Golden State Warriors when they played this past Friday, losing 116-101. A silver lining for Houston was the play of small forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who had 22 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Portland received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 133-116 to the Sacramento Kings. Portland's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Nassir Little, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

Houston is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, Houston lost to Rip City at home by a decisive 107-95 margin. Can Houston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.72

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Houston.