How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Portland
Current Records: San Antonio 22-28; Portland 23-28
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are on the road again tonight and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. San Antonio's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Portland hopes will continue.
San Antonio was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 129-102 walloping at the Los Angeles Lakers' hands. Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge wasn't much of a difference maker for the Spurs and played for 30 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Rip City suffered a grim 127-99 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. The over/under? 226. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Point guard Damian Lillard (21 points) and shooting guard CJ McCollum (20 points) were the top scorers for Rip City.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won ten out of their last 16 games against Portland.
- Nov 16, 2019 - Portland 121 vs. San Antonio 116
- Oct 28, 2019 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 110
- Mar 16, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Portland 103
- Feb 07, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. San Antonio 118
- Dec 02, 2018 - San Antonio 131 vs. Portland 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. San Antonio 108
- Apr 07, 2018 - San Antonio 116 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 07, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 20, 2017 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 91
- Apr 10, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 15, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. San Antonio 106
- Dec 30, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 94
- Dec 23, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 90
- Mar 17, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Portland 110
- Nov 16, 2015 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 80
- Nov 11, 2015 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 101
