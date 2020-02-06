How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Portland

Current Records: San Antonio 22-28; Portland 23-28

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are on the road again tonight and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. San Antonio's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Portland hopes will continue.

San Antonio was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 129-102 walloping at the Los Angeles Lakers' hands. Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge wasn't much of a difference maker for the Spurs and played for 30 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Rip City suffered a grim 127-99 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. The over/under? 226. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Point guard Damian Lillard (21 points) and shooting guard CJ McCollum (20 points) were the top scorers for Rip City.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

San Antonio have won ten out of their last 16 games against Portland.