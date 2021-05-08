Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Portland

Current Records: San Antonio 32-34; Portland 38-29

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 10 p.m. ET May 8 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

San Antonio was able to grind out a solid win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday, winning 113-104. The Spurs relied on the efforts of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 25 points along with six rebounds, and center Jakob Poeltl, who posted a double-double on 11 points and ten boards in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, Portland didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, but they still walked away with a 106-101 victory. Rip City's point guard Damian Lillard was on fire, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 38 points and seven dimes. Dame's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 22-10-1 ATS in away games but only 36-29-1 all in all.

San Antonio is now 32-34 while Portland sits at 38-29. The Spurs are 15-16 after wins this season, the Trail Blazers 21-16.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Portland.