Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Portland

Current Records: Phoenix 24-11; Portland 21-14

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers will meet up at 10 p.m. ET March 11 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Phoenix and Portland will really light up the scoreboard Thursday.

The Suns made easy work of the Golden State Warriors last Thursday and carried off a 120-98 win. Phoenix's point guard Cameron Payne was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings clashed last week, but Portland ultimately edged out the opposition 123-119. Point guard Damian Lillard had a stellar game for Portland as he shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 44 points and seven dimes.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Suns simply couldn't be stopped in the teams' previous meeting in February, as they easily beat Portland at home 132-100. The rematch might be a little tougher for Phoenix since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a 4-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.