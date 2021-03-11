Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Portland
Current Records: Phoenix 24-11; Portland 21-14
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers will meet up at 10 p.m. ET March 11 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Phoenix and Portland will really light up the scoreboard Thursday.
The Suns made easy work of the Golden State Warriors last Thursday and carried off a 120-98 win. Phoenix's point guard Cameron Payne was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, things were close when the Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings clashed last week, but Portland ultimately edged out the opposition 123-119. Point guard Damian Lillard had a stellar game for Portland as he shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 44 points and seven dimes.
Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
The Suns simply couldn't be stopped in the teams' previous meeting in February, as they easily beat Portland at home 132-100. The rematch might be a little tougher for Phoenix since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a 4-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Portland have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.
- Feb 22, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 10, 2020 - Portland 121 vs. Phoenix 105
- Mar 06, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 30, 2019 - Phoenix 122 vs. Portland 116
- Dec 16, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 09, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Jan 24, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 06, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 86
- Feb 24, 2018 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 16, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Oct 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Phoenix 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 76
- Apr 01, 2017 - Portland 130 vs. Phoenix 117
- Mar 12, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 08, 2016 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Nov 02, 2016 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 115
- Dec 11, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 31, 2015 - Phoenix 101 vs. Portland 90
- Oct 30, 2015 - Phoenix 110 vs. Portland 92