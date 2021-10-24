Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Portland Trail Blazers and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Phoenix Suns as Portland lead 106-81.

Shooting guard CJ McCollum has led the way so far for the Trail Blazers, as he has shot 6-for-12 from downtown and has recorded 28 points and three blocks. One thing to keep an eye out for is Cody Zeller's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Phoenix has been led by shooting guard Devin Booker, who so far has 21 points and four assists in addition to four boards.

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Portland

Current Records: Phoenix 1-1; Portland 0-1

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of last year. Portland will take on Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. The Trail Blazers are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Portland was close but no cigar this past Wednesday as they fell 124-121 to the Sacramento Kings. A silver lining for Portland was the play of CJ McCollum, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 34 points, five assists and six boards.

Meanwhile, Phoenix bagged a 115-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday. The Suns can attribute much of their success to point guard Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 14 dimes in addition to five rebounds, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 21 points along with five rebounds.

When the two teams previously met in May, the Trail Blazers and Phoenix were neck-and-neck, but Portland came up empty-handed after a 118-117 defeat. Maybe Portland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Portland

Tony Snell: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Phoenix