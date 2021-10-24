Through 3 Quarters
Only one more quarter stands between the Portland Trail Blazers and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Phoenix Suns as Portland lead 106-81.
Shooting guard CJ McCollum has led the way so far for the Trail Blazers, as he has shot 6-for-12 from downtown and has recorded 28 points and three blocks. One thing to keep an eye out for is Cody Zeller's foul situation as he currently sits at four.
Phoenix has been led by shooting guard Devin Booker, who so far has 21 points and four assists in addition to four boards.
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Portland
Current Records: Phoenix 1-1; Portland 0-1
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of last year. Portland will take on Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. The Trail Blazers are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Portland was close but no cigar this past Wednesday as they fell 124-121 to the Sacramento Kings. A silver lining for Portland was the play of CJ McCollum, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 34 points, five assists and six boards.
Meanwhile, Phoenix bagged a 115-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday. The Suns can attribute much of their success to point guard Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 14 dimes in addition to five rebounds, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 21 points along with five rebounds.
When the two teams previously met in May, the Trail Blazers and Phoenix were neck-and-neck, but Portland came up empty-handed after a 118-117 defeat. Maybe Portland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.64
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Phoenix.
- May 13, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 117
- Mar 11, 2021 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 121
- Feb 22, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 10, 2020 - Portland 121 vs. Phoenix 105
- Mar 06, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 30, 2019 - Phoenix 122 vs. Portland 116
- Dec 16, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 09, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Jan 24, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 06, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 86
- Feb 24, 2018 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 16, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Oct 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Phoenix 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 76
- Apr 01, 2017 - Portland 130 vs. Phoenix 117
- Mar 12, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 08, 2016 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Nov 02, 2016 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 115
- Dec 11, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 31, 2015 - Phoenix 101 vs. Portland 90
- Oct 30, 2015 - Phoenix 110 vs. Portland 92
Injury Report for Portland
- Tony Snell: Out (Foot)
Injury Report for Phoenix
- Landry Shamet: Game-Time Decision (Foot)
- Cameron Payne: Out (Hamstring)
- Dario Saric: Out (Knee)