Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Portland

Current Records: Minnesota 13-13; Portland 14-12

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will play host again and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Monday. Portland will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Trail Blazers are hoping for another win. They managed a 124-118 win over Minnesota this past Saturday. It was another big night for Portland's point guard Damian Lillard, who had 36 points and eight assists.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Minnesota's loss took them down to 13-13 while Portland's win pulled them up to 14-12. Allowing an average of 116.08 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.