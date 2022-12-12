Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Portland
Current Records: Minnesota 13-13; Portland 14-12
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers will play host again and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Monday. Portland will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Trail Blazers are hoping for another win. They managed a 124-118 win over Minnesota this past Saturday. It was another big night for Portland's point guard Damian Lillard, who had 36 points and eight assists.
Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Minnesota's loss took them down to 13-13 while Portland's win pulled them up to 14-12. Allowing an average of 116.08 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 10, 2022 - Portland 124 vs. Minnesota 118
- Mar 07, 2022 - Minnesota 124 vs. Portland 81
- Mar 05, 2022 - Minnesota 135 vs. Portland 121
- Jan 25, 2022 - Minnesota 109 vs. Portland 107
- Dec 12, 2021 - Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 14, 2021 - Minnesota 114 vs. Portland 112
- Mar 13, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Minnesota 121
- Jan 07, 2021 - Portland 135 vs. Minnesota 117
- Jan 09, 2020 - Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 102
- Dec 21, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 106
- Apr 01, 2019 - Portland 132 vs. Minnesota 122
- Dec 08, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 105
- Nov 16, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 04, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. Minnesota 81
- Mar 01, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 24, 2018 - Portland 123 vs. Minnesota 114
- Jan 14, 2018 - Minnesota 120 vs. Portland 103
- Dec 18, 2017 - Minnesota 108 vs. Portland 107
- Apr 06, 2017 - Portland 105 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 03, 2017 - Minnesota 110 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 01, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Minnesota 89
- Apr 09, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 31, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 05, 2015 - Portland 109 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 02, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Minnesota 101