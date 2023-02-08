Who's Playing
Golden State @ Portland
Current Records: Golden State 28-26; Portland 26-28
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a matchup against the Golden State Warriors since March 3 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Trail Blazers will play host again and welcome Golden State to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors should still be riding high after a big win, while Portland will be looking to regain their footing.
Portland ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Monday, losing 127-108. Portland was down 95-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Portland's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Damian Lillard, who had 28 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Golden State took their contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday by a conclusive 141-114 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Warriors had established a 104-79 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was shooting guard Klay Thompson, who shot 12-for-16 from downtown and finished with 42 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Trail Blazers are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Portland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Portland's loss took them down to 26-28 while Golden State's victory pulled them up to 28-26. Allowing an average of 118.17 points per game, the Warriors haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.71
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Golden State have won 28 out of their last 38 games against Portland.
