Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Atlanta 18-18, Utah 9-25

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

FanDuel SN - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Jazz are on a seven-game streak of home losses, the Hawks a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change on Tuesday. The Utah Jazz will face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center. The Hawks are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Jazz in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Jazz are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 209.5, but even that wound up being too high. They rang in the new year with a 105-92 victory over the Magic on Sunday. The score was all tied up 43-43 at the break, but Utah was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Hawks suffered a painful 131-105 loss at the hands of the Clippers on Saturday. Atlanta was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 74-54.

Utah's win bumped their record up to 9-25. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-18.

The Jazz skirted past the Hawks 124-122 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will the Jazz repeat their success, or do the Hawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atlanta is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 236.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.