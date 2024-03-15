Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Atlanta 29-36, Utah 28-37

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 15, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.60

What to Know

The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. The contest between them and Boston wasn't a total blowout, but with Utah falling 123-107 at home it was darn close to turning into one. The over/under was set at 230 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Hawks last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 106-102 hit to the loss column at the hands of Portland. The Hawks were up 33-17 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Dejounte Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 40 points along with two steals.

Utah has been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 28-37 record this season. As for Atlanta, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 29-36.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Jazz haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.6 points per game. However, it's not like the Hawks (currently ranked fifth in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 119.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Jazz might still be hurting after the devastating 124-97 loss they got from the Hawks in their previous matchup back in February. Will the Jazz have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Atlanta is a 3-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.