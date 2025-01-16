3rd Quarter Report

The Jazz have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. Sitting on a score of 87-80, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Jazz came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Charlotte 8-28, Utah 10-28

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $1.99

What to Know

The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Charlotte Hornets at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Sunday, the Jazz needed a bit of extra time to put away the Nets. They skirted by Brooklyn 112-111 thanks to a clutch driving layup from Isaiah Collier with 2 seconds left in the fifth quarter. The win was some much needed relief for Utah as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Even though they won, the Jazz struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Nets pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They fell 120-113 to the Suns on Sunday. Charlotte got off to an early lead (up 12 with 4:50 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Mark Williams, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 16 rebounds. What's more, he also racked up six offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was LaMelo Ball, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 assists.

Utah's victory ended a nine-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-28. As for Charlotte, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-28.

The Jazz came up short against the Hornets when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 115-107. Can the Jazz avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charlotte is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.