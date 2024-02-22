Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Charlotte 13-41, Utah 26-30

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.49

What to Know

The Jazz will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center after having had a few days off. The Jazz are staggering into the matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Hornets will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The Jazz pushed their score all the way to 137 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of Golden State by a score of 140-137. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Jazz, who almost overcame a 19 point deficit.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Collin Sexton, who almost dropped a double-double on 35 points and nine assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Keyonte George was another key contributor, going 9 for 16 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 16.8% better than the opposition, a fact the Hornets proved last Wednesday. They blew past Atlanta 122-99. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win the Hornets have managed all season.

The Hornets got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tre Mann out in front who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Utah has traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 26-30 record this season. As for Charlotte, they pushed their record up to 13-41 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Jazz haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118 points per game. It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 108.6 points per game. The only thing between the Jazz and another offensive beatdown is the Hornets. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Jazz were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hornets in their previous matchup back in January, winning 134-122. Will the Jazz repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah is a big 10-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230 points.

Series History

Utah has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.