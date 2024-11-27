Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Denver 9-7, Utah 4-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Altitude 2 Sports

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to challenge the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Nuggets are headed into the game having just suffered their biggest loss since May 16th on Monday. Their painful 145-118 defeat to the Knicks might stick with them for a while. Denver was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 76-53.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Russell Westbrook, who went 9 for 16 en route to 27 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Nikola Jokic, who had 22 points in addition to seven assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's game on Tuesday was all tied up 66-66 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 128-115 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spurs.

Denver's loss dropped their record down to 9-7. As for Utah, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-13 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: The Nuggets have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've only made 34.5% of their threes this season. Given the Nuggets' sizable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nuggets took their victory against the Jazz in their previous matchup on November 2nd by a conclusive 129-103. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nuggets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Denver is a big 9.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.