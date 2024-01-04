3rd Quarter Report

The Pistons fell flat on their face against the Rockets on Monday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Pistons have jumped out to a 109-104 lead against the Jazz.

The Pistons came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Detroit 3-30, Utah 15-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Pistons are 2-8 against the Jazz since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Detroit Pistons will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center. The Pistons are hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses.

The Pistons managed to keep up with the Rockets until halftime on Monday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Detroit suffered a painful 136-113 loss at the hands of Houston. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the Rockets: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though the Jazz have not done well against the Mavericks recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. Utah simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Dallas 127-90 at home. That 37 points margin sets a new team best for the Jazz this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Jazz to victory, but perhaps none more so than Simone Fontecchio, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds. Less helpful for the Jazz was Ochai Agbaji's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Detroit continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 3-30 record this season. As for Utah, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 15-19 record this season.

The Pistons are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 20-14 against the spread, Utah has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Detroit is only 12-20-1 ATS.

The Pistons came up short against the Jazz in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 119-111. Can the Pistons avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah is a big 8.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238 points.

Series History

Utah has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.