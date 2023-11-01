Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Memphis 0-4, Utah 1-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Delta Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Grizzlies were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They lost to Dallas at home by a decisive 125-110 margin. The Grizzlies found out winning isn't easy when you nail nine fewer threes than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Desmond Bane, who earned 30 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Jaren Jackson Jr. was another key contributor, earning 30 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against Denver on Monday and fell 110-102. The Jazz have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, the Jazz saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Walker Kessler, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Jazz were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nuggets only pulled down seven.

Memphis' loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 0-4. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Jazz are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

The Grizzlies didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Jazz in their previous matchup back in February, but they still walked away with a 117-111 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Grizzlies since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Utah is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 225 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.