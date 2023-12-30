Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Miami 19-12, Utah 13-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $57.00

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Jazz are heading back home. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Miami Heat at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delta Center. The Jazz might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Thursday.

Last Thursday, Utah came up short against New Orleans and fell 112-105.

Despite the defeat, the Jazz had strong showings from Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds, and Collin Sexton, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Jazz were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pelicans only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Heat waltzed into their match Thursday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 114-102 win over Golden State.

Utah's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-19. As for Miami, their win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 19-12.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.1 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Heat, though, as they've been averaging only 41.5 rebounds per game. Given the Jazz's sizeable advantage in that area, the Heat will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Jazz are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Miami is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.