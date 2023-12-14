3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Jazz after losing three in a row. A win is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Jazz are up 86-84 over the Knicks.

The Jazz came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: New York 13-9, Utah 7-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

What to Know

The New York Knicks will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Delta Center. The Knicks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last seven games.

The Knicks scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They secured a 136-130 W over Toronto. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, as the Knicks' was.

Julius Randle was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 34 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. The matchup between Utah and Oklahoma City wasn't particularly close, with Utah falling 134-120. The Jazz have not had much luck with the Thunder recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their loss, the Jazz saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Keyonte George, who scored 30 points along with seven assists, was perhaps the best of all. That's the first time this season that George scored 30 or more points.

New York pushed their record up to 13-9 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.0 points per game. As for Utah, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-16 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 16.7 turnovers per game. Given the Knicks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

Odds

New York is a solid 6-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.

Feb 11, 2023 - New York 126 vs. Utah 120

Nov 15, 2022 - New York 118 vs. Utah 111

Mar 20, 2022 - Utah 108 vs. New York 93

Feb 07, 2022 - Utah 113 vs. New York 104

Jan 26, 2021 - Utah 108 vs. New York 94

Jan 06, 2021 - New York 112 vs. Utah 100

Mar 04, 2020 - Utah 112 vs. New York 104

Jan 08, 2020 - Utah 128 vs. New York 104

Mar 20, 2019 - Utah 137 vs. New York 116

Dec 29, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. New York 97

Injury Report for the Jazz

Jordan Clarkson: out (Hamstring)

John Collins: out (Illness)

Luka Samanic: out (Illness)

Injury Report for the Knicks