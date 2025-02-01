Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Orlando 24-24, Utah 10-35

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Orlando Magic's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Utah Jazz at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delta Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The experts predicted the Magic would be headed in after a victory, but the Trail Blazers made sure that didn't happen. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Magic as they lost 119-90 to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Magic struggled to work together and finished the game with only 14 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their eighth straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 138-113 walloping at the hands of the Timberwolves. Utah got off to an early lead (up 15 with 4:38 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The Jazz's loss came about despite a quality game from Keyonte George, who made all 7 shots he took racking up 23 points.

Orlando's defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 24-24. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 10-35.

Going forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

The Magic opened the new year with a less-than-successful 105-92 defeat to the Jazz. Can the Magic avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.