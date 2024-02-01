Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Philadelphia 29-17, Utah 24-25

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.49

What to Know

The 76ers and the Jazz are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Delta Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The 76ers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 21 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the 76ers found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a 119-107 hit to the loss column at the hands of Golden State.

Despite the defeat, the 76ers had strong showings from Tobias Harris, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds, and Furkan Korkmaz, who scored 19 points. Harris didn't help the 76ers' cause all that much against the Trail Blazers on Monday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The 76ers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 11 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Utah ended up a good deal behind the Knicks on Tuesday and lost 118-103. The Jazz have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Philadelphia's defeat dropped their record down to 29-17. As for Utah, they now have a losing record at 24-25.

The Jazz are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Joel Embiid is out with an injury to his knee. The last time Embiid took on the Jazz was back in October of 2022, where he dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. Despite his strong showing, Philadelphia still fell 120-109 to the Jazz.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The 76ers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.9 points per game. However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Utah is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235.5 points.

Series History

Utah and Philadelphia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.