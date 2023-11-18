Halftime Report

The last time the Jazz and the Suns met, the game was decided by 22 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. A win is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but the Jazz are up 75-73 over the Suns.

The Jazz came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

1st Quarter Report

The last time the Suns and the Jazz met, the matchup was decided by 22 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. It's still anybody's game after one quarter, but the Suns are currently ahead of the Jazz 41-38.

If the Suns keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-6 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 4-7 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Phoenix 5-6, Utah 4-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.00

What to Know

The Suns have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Delta Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Suns meant business on Wednesday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Timberwolves squad that was allowing just 105.64 per contest. Phoenix enjoyed a cozy 133-115 victory over Minnesota. The Suns pushed the score to 110-82 by the end of the third, a deficit the Timberwolves cut but never quite recovered from.

The Suns relied on the efforts of Devin Booker, who scored 31 points along with 5 assists and 4 rebounds, and Kevin Durant, who scored 31 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds. The matchup was Booker's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The Jazz fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They took down Portland 115-99 on Tuesday.

The Jazz can attribute much of their success to Jordan Clarkson, who scored 30 points along with 3 assists and 2 steals.

Phoenix's victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Utah, their win bumped their record up to 4-7.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2-1 against the spread).

The Suns took their win against the Jazz in their previous meeting back in October by a conclusive 126-104. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Suns since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Phoenix is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Utah.