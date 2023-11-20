Halftime Report

A win for the Suns would push their record over .500, and after two quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a 61-56 lead against the Jazz.

If the Suns keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-6 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 4-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Phoenix 6-6, Utah 4-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

While it was all tied up 75-75 at halftime, the Jazz were not quite the Suns' equal in the second half on Friday. Utah fell just short of Phoenix by a score of 131-128. The Jazz have not had much luck with the Suns recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Jordan Clarkson, who scored 37 points along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds.

Utah's defeat dropped their record down to 4-8. As for Phoenix, the win got them back to even at 6-6.

While only the Suns took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3-1 against the spread).

The Jazz couldn't quite finish off the Suns in their previous matchup on Friday and fell 131-128. Can the Jazz avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a 5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Utah.

Nov 17, 2023 - Phoenix 131 vs. Utah 128

Oct 28, 2023 - Phoenix 126 vs. Utah 104

Mar 27, 2023 - Phoenix 117 vs. Utah 103

Nov 26, 2022 - Phoenix 113 vs. Utah 112

Nov 18, 2022 - Utah 134 vs. Phoenix 133

Apr 08, 2022 - Phoenix 111 vs. Utah 105

Feb 27, 2022 - Utah 118 vs. Phoenix 114

Jan 26, 2022 - Phoenix 105 vs. Utah 97

Jan 24, 2022 - Phoenix 115 vs. Utah 109

Apr 30, 2021 - Phoenix 121 vs. Utah 100

Injury Report for the Jazz

Walker Kessler: Out (Elbow)

Injury Report for the Suns